EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Agreement with Bupa Health Insurance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its fully owned Australian subsidiary company EonX Services Pty Ltd has signed an agreement with Bupa HI Pty Ltd, an Australian Health Insurance business, to launch a branded loyalty and rewards platform to their Australian customers.

Bupa is one of the largest health insurance providers in Australia, supporting close to four million customers on their health and wellbeing needs. Committed to helping its customers live longer, healthier and happier lives, and making a better world, Bupa has partnered with EonX to deliver a value centric loyalty platform designed to 'give back' to customers.

EonX will deliver the end-to-end digital customer experience and rewards marketplace, which is designed to enhance customer engagement, improve retention and power real-time loyalty.

EonX has granted Bupa with a non-exclusive license and a provision of services, and is committed to working closely with Bupa to help deliver the ultimate customer experience to its customers.

EonX Group Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen said, "We are excited to be working with Bupa in building tangible value for their customers as cost of living pressures continue to escalate in Australia. With today's economic reality forcing customers to re-evaluate their spending habits and budgets, we are proud to support an initiative that empowers customers to save as they enjoy everyday benefits and exclusive lifestyle offers."

About EonX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, payments and loyalty platforms which enable business and consumers to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

On behalf of the board of directors of EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Andrew Kallen"

Andrew Kallen, Group CEO

For more information about EonX, contact:

Andrew Kallen

Chief Executive Officer EONX Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +18036767776

Email: investors@eonx.com

Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706320/EonX-Technologies-Inc-Signs-Agreement-with-Bupa-Health-Insurance