Picton Property Income Ltd - Share Awards Vesting

23 June 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Share Awards Vesting

Picton announces the vesting of awards previously granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") under the Picton Property Income Limited 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

In respect of LTIP awards granted the following have now vested and been exercised over the number of ordinary shares as set out below:

PDMR Grant date Number of shares vested Number of shares sold Michael Morris 19 June 2019 177,760 85,942 Andrew Dewhirst 19 June 2019 116,041 56,102 Jay Cable 19 June 2019 81,343 81,343

The sale price for the shares sold was 92.3 pence per share. PDMRs who are Executive Directors sold sufficient shares to fund the tax liabilities arising on vesting of their share awards.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £849 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 March 2022).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

