

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany has declared alarm level in its natural gas supplies following continued cuts of the essential fuel from Russia and rising fuel prices triggered by the war in Ukraine.



'We have a disruption to the gas supply in Germany, which is why it is necessary to declare this alarm level,' Germany's economy and climate protection minister Robert Habeck announced Thursday.



Alarm level is the second phase of the German economy and climate protection ministry's three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies.



'Even if we can't feel it yet - we are in a gas crisis,' Habeck told reporters.



Germany, which heavily depends on Russian gas for its domestic and industrial needs, has reduced the share of its imports by 20 percent after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Russian gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline were first disrupted last week, and were further cut to 40 percent of maximum capacity.



Habeck warned that if flows continue at this reduced level, storage targets for the winter will be at risk.



Europe's biggest economy, Germany is one of the major buyers of Russian gas.



Austria and the Netherlands also have issued similar warnings about possible shoratge in supplies and urged people to limit their gas consumption.







