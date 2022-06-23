

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 184070 new cases reporting on Wednesday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 86,636,811, as per latest data by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



860 Covid deaths reported on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,014,835.



Georgia reported the most number of cases - 17802 - and deaths - 80.



Deaths have decreased by 13 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 30000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 3 percent over the last two weeks. More than 3,300 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 9 percent rise in a fortnight.



84,153,379 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



2053 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,324,459







