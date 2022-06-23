TPA Digital launches industry-first AdTech Accelerator, TPA Labs

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital advertising consultancy, TPA Digital, has announced the launch of a new technical service called TPA Labs. TPA Labs is an AdTech accelerator, for advertisers & ecosystem providers to quickly test and implement AdTech solutions.

The service has been launched out of frustration from advertisers who want to independently test technical solutions at speed, and for AdTech solutions to not have to worry about constructing wider commercial deals with service providers prior to testing.

At launch TPA Labs has four case studies;

Partnering with JCDecaux to run a Programmatic OOH experiment in the UK promoting a new course on TPA.Academy (the training site owned by TPA Digital) Contracting with a DSP that a major global FMCG advertiser considered partnering with globally, and running technical tests to understand whether log file data was additive to the brands wider business goals Creating an automated CPM tracking and auditing tool across three European markets, visualizing based on country, format and deal type Testing a custom algorithm for a brand in their own contracted DSP, setting up a fair test and running it independently

The commercial model for TPA Labs will be in keeping with the impartial and non-conflicted nature of the TPA Digital business model, in that it'll be project based,not based on media spend and TPA Digital has no existing commercial deals with industry partners meaning that commercials will be negotiated on a project by project basis. TPA Digital prides itself on being additive to the agency and this new service will continue to align with that.

On the launch of TPA Labs, Founder and CEO Wayne Blodwell said, "The launch of TPA Labs adds agile technical services to our already well-established strategic consulting." Blodwell also added, "We pride ourselves on being a consultancy who actually knows what they're doing, and the investments we've made in TPA Labs will help our consultants to add even more value for our clients moving forward."