DJ BROADPEAK SA: 2022 Financial Calendar

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: 2022 Financial Calendar 23-Jun-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2022 Financial Calendar

Cesson-Sévigné (France), June 23, 2022

Broadpeak, a leading player in software solutions dedicated to video streaming, announces its 2022 financial calendar (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker Code: ALBPK)

Financial Calendar -- 2022 FIRST HALF YEAR REVENUE July 27, 2022, after market close -- 2022 FIRST HALF YEAR RESULTS October 18, 2022, after market close -- 2022 Q3 REVENUE November 15, 2022, after market close

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL / CORPORATE PRESS Investors@broadpeak.tv mpy@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr + 33(0)2 22 74 03 50 + 33(0)1 80 25 48 31 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 26

Broadpeak, S.A. - Zone des champs blancs, 15 rue Claude Chappe, 35 510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT Number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063 00054

with a share capital of 249 825 Euros

Tel: +33 (0)2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Broadpeak: 2022 Financial Calendar

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ Euronext Ticker: - AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1382769 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1382769 23-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382769&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)