Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
WKN: A3DNDZ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Ticker-Symbol: J73 
Stuttgart
23.06.22
17:08 Uhr
6,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.06.2022 | 18:16
BROADPEAK SA: 2022 Financial Calendar

DJ BROADPEAK SA: 2022 Financial Calendar

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: 2022 Financial Calendar 23-Jun-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2022 Financial Calendar

Cesson-Sévigné (France), June 23, 2022

Broadpeak, a leading player in software solutions dedicated to video streaming, announces its 2022 financial calendar (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker Code: ALBPK) 

Financial Calendar 
   -- 2022 FIRST HALF YEAR REVENUE 
July 27, 2022, after market close 
   -- 2022 FIRST HALF YEAR RESULTS 
October 18, 2022, after market close 
   -- 2022 Q3 REVENUE 
November 15, 2022, after market close

CONTACTS 

BROADPEAK       FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL / CORPORATE PRESS 
Investors@broadpeak.tv mpy@actifin.fr     mjordan@actifin.fr 
+ 33(0)2 22 74 03 50  + 33(0)1 80 25 48 31  + 33(0)1 56 88 11 26

Broadpeak, S.A. - Zone des champs blancs, 15 rue Claude Chappe, 35 510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT Number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063 00054

with a share capital of 249 825 Euros

Tel: +33 (0)2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Broadpeak: 2022 Financial Calendar 

Language:    English 
Company:     BROADPEAK SA 
         15 rue Claude Chappe 
         35510 CESSON SEVIGNE 
         France 
Phone:      02 22 74 03 50 
Internet:    https://broadpeak.tv/ 
Euronext Ticker: - 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1382769 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1382769 23-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
