Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
London, June 23
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
The Company announces that, on 23 June 2022 it repurchased 112,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 159.0281p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 35,105,775.
The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 35,105,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 73,410,657.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
23 June 2022
