Vulcan Industries Plc - Issue of Equity and Vendor Warrants

23 June 2022

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Vendor Warrants

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that pursuant to the announcement of 24 March 2022 in respect of its acquisition of Aftech Limited it has allotted the remaining 23,307,433 shares ("Consideration Shares"). In addition, it has issued the 24,661,487 Vendor Warrants which have an exercise price of 3p and an expiry date of 30 June 2023.

The Company has also allotted 6,513,216 shares ("Fee Shares") in settlement of fees amounting to £68,537.

The Company also announces that it has raised a total of GBP74,000 (gross) from existing investors through the issue of 7,400,000 shares (the "Placing Shares").

The Company will use the proceeds from the Placing for general working capital purposes.

Admission

Application has been made for the 37,220,649 Consideration, Fee and Placing Shares is to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00am on or around 30thJune 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 567,052,050 ordinary shares of £0.0004 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The above figure of 567,052,050 may therefore be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or of a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

The directors of Vulcan accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing, and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company. These statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.