Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11955 ISIN: US91336L1070 Ticker-Symbol: 0UV 
Tradegate
23.06.22
12:13 Uhr
24,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20023,60023:01
23,40023,60022:00
PR Newswire
23.06.2022 | 22:22
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Univar Solutions Inc.: Univar Solutions Publishes 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Company achieves public sustainability goals launched in 2017

Details progress toward ESG goals to 2025 and beyond, including key emissions
targets to drive the Company's journey to a net-zero carbon future

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added specialty services, today released its 2021 ESG report, which is available through the Univar Solutions website at https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainability.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.