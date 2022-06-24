

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.5 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation rose 0.2 percent - again in line with expectations and slowing from 0.4 percent in the previous month.



Core CPI - which excludes the volatile prices of food - climbed 2.1 percent on year, matching forecasts and unchanged from the April reading.







