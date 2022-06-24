Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.06.2022 | 05:16
ViewSonic Invests in Metaverse for Education

UNIVERSE by ViewSonic Beta to be Showcased at ISTE 2022

BREA, Calif., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, will be showcasing its latest EdTech solution - UNIVERSE by ViewSonic at ISTE Live 22 Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA, June 27-29, 2022. The beta version of UNIVERSE by ViewSonic presents an immersive 3D virtual environment built for education. It facilitates interactive learning experiences which drive engagement, enhance collaboration, and foster a sense of belonging for times when classes cannot be together in the same physical space.