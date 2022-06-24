Anzeige
Freitag, 24.06.2022
WKN: A1115T ISIN: US98936J1016 Ticker-Symbol: 0ZD 
Tradegate
24.06.22
15:50 Uhr
70,42 Euro
+15,35
+27,87 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENDESK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENDESK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,3570,0416:06
69,3670,0816:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY
BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY3,175+28,02 %
GROVE COLLABORATIVE HOLDINGS INC6,6500,00 %
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED0,486+16,27 %
TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES INC3,400+106,25 %
ZENDESK INC70,42+27,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.