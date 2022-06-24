

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) and Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK), who are in business partnership, announced Friday that they will start production of a new SUV model developed by Suzuki at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. or TKM from August.



Maruti Suzuki India Limited and TKM will market the new model in India as Suzuki and Toyota models, respectively. Furthermore, the two companies are planning to export the new model to markets outside India including Africa.



Toyota and Suzuki said they are promoting mutual supply of vehicles globally.



Both companies had signed a memorandum of understanding for a business alliance in 2017. Since then, Toyota's strength in electrification technologies and Suzuki's strength in technologies for compact vehicles have been used for joint collaboration in production.



In the Indian model of the new vehicles, the powertrains will be equipped with mild hybrid developed by Suzuki and strong hybrid developed by Toyota.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOYOTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de