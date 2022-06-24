Anzeige
Freitag, 24.06.2022

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
24.06.22
09:16 Uhr
1,880 Euro
-0,020
-1,05 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.06.2022 | 14:01
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 24-Jun-2022 / 12:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs')

The Company was notified on 24 June 2022 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 24 June 2022. 

PDMR     Number of Shares acquired Share Price Total Holding of shares following acquisition 
                          130,676 
David Wood  58,523          GBP1.70

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                 David Wood 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status           PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment    Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                  213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                            Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument Identification code 
                            ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 
 b)      Nature of the transaction        Purchase 
                            Price(s)           Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                          58,523 
                            GBP1.70 
 
       Aggregated information                    Aggregate 
                            Aggregate Price   Volume     Aggregate Total 
 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume            GBP1.70 
                                      58,523     GBP99489.10 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction         24 June 2022 at 08:08 
f)      Place of the transaction         XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  170607 
EQS News ID:  1383597 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383597&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2022 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
