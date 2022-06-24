Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include coverage of Q2 sales results and a detailed progress update on the 2022 Growth Priorities, with specific focus on the VINIA scale-up progress in the USA and on the Company's Cannabis market entry strategy into North America.

"We have reached the midpoint of 2022, which will be remembered as a transformative year in BioHarvest Science's growth," states CEO Ilan Sobel, adding "This year we have already made key additions to our leadership team and reached major scientific milestones - I am very excited to discuss our progress on the VINIA USA scale-up, to provide a high level update on strategic partnership discussions with key players in the North American Cannabis landscape, and to share my thoughts with our Bioharvest shareholder partners on how our disruptive platform technology will reshape the future of the Cannabis industry in North America."

The presentation will be approximately 45 minutes, followed by a live question and answer session. All shareholders, media, and interested investors are welcome to join. All registrants will be emailed a recording of the session. Any questions regarding the event can be sent to justin@bioharvest.com.

Register for free at: Q2 2022 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Shareholder Update | BioHarvest Sciences (livestorm.co)

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit:www.bioharvest.com.

