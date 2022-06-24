Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Kolify, a new brand in KOL online marketing, recently officially launched new products, which are two knowledge payment products polished by the expert team with millions of followers in TikTok.





KOL Marketing Platform - Kolify releases new products for paying knowledge online



This product will effectively help the creators and KOLs on TikTok to better use their influence to create value and realize benefits by learning professional knowledge and mastering appropriate tools and resources.

The new products of paying for knowledge released by Kolify this time are the online KOL traffic realization and the learning and practical operation package. Given the difficulty that KOL can only make short-term profits, through the teaching of professionals, TikTok knowledge realization system courses and the sharing of realization practical operation tools provide students with expert level 1-to-1 services and resources to build matrix accounts.

Relying on the parent company's more than 10 years of global teaching experience, Kolify has provided tools and resources that can be directly operated for the whole course through learning and practicing. These two courses were taught by experts with millions of followers on TikTok and Douyin.

Nowadays, more and more people rely on their influence to make a living, such as the business model of influencer marketing. On one hand, some influencers have a certain number of followers in a certain segment of the network and are deeply trusted by followers. On the other hand, many brand merchants who want to carry out marketing with the help of the mode of influencer marketing lack a direct way to reach KOLs. As a result, online KOL Marketing Platform emerges as the times require.

The online KOL marketing platform Kolify has operated since this year. Through the data precipitation and feedback of thousands of users, it has carried out many optimization iterations, aiming to better help brand merchants reach users with high-quality goods by empowering KOLs and with the help of the influence and trust of KOLs.

As a global KOL marketing platform, Kolify not only provides one brand promotion and cooperation services for creators and influencers but also provides comprehensive knowledge payment services for people who want to engage in influencer marketing on TikTok, from platform rules to account operation, from resource matching to tool sharing, to realize the advanced road from normal people to professional online influencers.

It is reported that Acadsoc, the parent company of Kolify, is a world-renowned Internet company. It was founded in Shenzhen, China in 2011. Over the past decade, it has not only accumulated rich teaching experience but also mastered rich teaching skills.

In the future, Kolify will develop more practical and popular knowledge payment products to help more people do influence marketing, and is committed to building a bridge between thousands of merchants and influencers.

