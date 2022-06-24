THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 23 June 2022 was 883.42p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

24 June 2022

With effect from 17 June 2022 the Company's daily net asset value per share will be published on a cum-income basis only.