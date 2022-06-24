- (PLX AI) - Carnival Q2 net income USD -1,800 million.
- • Q2 adjusted net income USD -1,900 million vs. estimate USD -1,280 million
- • Carnival revenue increased by nearly 50% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to first quarter
- • Carnival occupancy in the second quarter of 2022 was 69%, an increase from 54% in the prior quarter
- • Carnival booking volumes for all future sailings during the second quarter of 2022 were nearly double the booking volumes during the first quarter
- • Carnival ended the second quarter of 2022 with $7.5 billion of liquidity
