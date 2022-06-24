Rightscorp, Inc. Signs Another Contract for Litigation Services

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Rightscorp, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK:RIHT);

We are pleased to announce Rightscorp, Inc. is alive and well. In particular, we signed another contract with BMG for a litigation initiative on June 16th, 2022. Combined with this contract, Rightscorp has become OTC compliant since September 2021 along with some other administrative developments to include a $1.5 million reduction of debt on our balance sheet.

We have also had a successful string of litigation victories in the past several months yet again proving our resilience and accuracies related to our technical expertise.

There are a handful of other developments we will look forward to in the coming weeks along with a long overdue investor update. The last couple of years have been met with delays starting with Covid-19, however, we believe that our momentum has been worth the wait.

Cecil Bond Kyte

CEO

About

Rightscorp (OTC PINK:RIHT) monetizes copyrighted Intellectual Property (IP). The Company's patent pending digital loss prevention technology focuses on the infringement of digital content such as music, movies, software, and games and ensures that owners and creators are rightfully paid for their IP. Rightscorp implements existing laws to solve copyright infringements by collecting payments from illegal file sharing activities via notifications sent through Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The Company's technology identifies copyright infringers, who are offered a reasonable settlement option when compared to the legal liability defined in the Digital Millennium Copyrights Act (DMCA). Based on the fact that 24% of all internet traffic is used to distribute copyrighted content without permission, Rightscorp is pursuing an estimated $2.3 billion opportunity and has monetized major media titles through relationships with industry leaders.

Safe Harbor Statement

