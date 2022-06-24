Speech and Voice Recognition Market worth $28.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Deployment Mode (On-Cloud, On-Premises/Embedded), Technology (Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition), Vertical and Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Speech and Voice Recognition Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2022 to USD 28.1 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2022 to 2027.

The key factors contributing to the growth of the speech and voice recognition market include increasing demand in healthcare for improving efficiency and the growing use of smart appliances are among the factors driving the growth of the speech and voice recognition market.

Consumers are likely to register high CAGR

In 2021, the consumer segment the largest share of the speech and voice recognition market. The growing requirement for mobile device and application authentication and the increasing use of voice-controlled wearable devices are expected to drive the speech and voice recognition market growth. Apac region is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high demand of mobile and wearables devices in the region.

The consumer sector is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for speech and voice recognition solutions in this sector is primarily attributed to the growing use of speech recognition technology in consumer products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart home devices. This factor is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period as well.

APAC exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The growing focus on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into industrial devices is expected to contribute to the growth of the voice recognition market for enterprise applications in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Additionally, the governments focus on bringing digitalization and technological innovations in industries is also expected to propel the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Voice recognition to hold the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Voice recognition is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Data security concerns due to cyberattacks, data breaches by intruders and issues related to illegal migrants are some of the major factors contributing to the higher growth rate of the market for voice recognition technology.

On-cloud segment is projected to dominate the speech and voice recognition market

The on-cloud segment is expected to account for a larger market share due to the ability of the cloud infrastructure to provide self-service applications at a minimal cost. The cloud-hosted deployment mode offers easy accessibility to data from anywhere at any time. Cloud-hosted speech and voice recognition solutions can also be easily integrated with the existing server, which operates on its physical hardware in minimal time.

The key players in this market are Apple (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Alphabet (US), Amazon (US), Baidu (China), iFlytek (China) and SESTEK (Turkey), speak2web (US), and Verint (US). The players in this market have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

