24.06.2022 | 15:52
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, June 24


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust plc
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR



The Directors of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 31 May 2022, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 26 July 2022.

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

Date: 24 June 2022

