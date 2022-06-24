BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust plc

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

31 May 2022

26 July 2022

24 June 2022

The Directors of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended, has previously been notified to a RIS.Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or aroundSarah Beynsbergerfor and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedCompany SecretaryTel: 020 7743 2639Date: