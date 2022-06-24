Demand for Global Fireproof Ceramics Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 8.8 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 12.31% | Industry Trends, Growth, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global fireproof ceramics market is predicted to grow to USD 8.8 billion by 2028, up from USD 6.59 billion in 2021. The worldwide fireproof ceramics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.31 percent over the projected period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Fireproof Ceramics Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Fireproof Ceramics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.31 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Fireproof Ceramics Market was valued approximately USD 6.59 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 8.8 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. Increased consumption of fireproof ceramics in developing nations such as India and China , Asia Pacific dominated the global fireproof ceramics market by more than 32% in 2021.

and , dominated the global fireproof ceramics market by more than 32% in 2021. China is the world's largest steel-producing country, according to the World Steel Association, accounting for 53.3 percent of global steel output in 2019.

is the world's largest steel-producing country, according to the World Steel Association, accounting for 53.3 percent of global steel output in 2019. Rising productivity in the petrochemical and power generation industries, the market in the North American region is expected to increase significantly.

Fireproof ceramics are widely employed in many end-users such as iron & steel, ceramic & steel, and petrochemical because of these qualities.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Fireproof Ceramics Market By Product Type (Bulk Fiber, Blankets, Modules & Logs, Papers, & Others), By Application (Iron & Steel, Ceramic & Glass, Petrochemicals, Power Generations, Aluminum Industry, Cement & Lime Industry, Ceramic & Glass Industry, Heat Treatment Industry, & Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Fireproof Ceramics Market: Overview

Fireproof ceramics refers to materials that are heat resistant, protect against high temperatures, and insulate. A small quantity of binder material is present in fireproof ceramic materials which are generally burned at a lower temperature and have no effect on the insulating properties. Alumina and silica are the main components of fireproof ceramics, which have a low thermal conductivity. As a result, they've become popular in applications requiring high-temperature insulation and protection. It is widely used in welding, foundry works, aluminum & steel mills, boiler insulation & seal, shipyards, refineries, power plants, and chemical plants, and is featured with heat insulation and high-temperature protective materials in all kinds of thermal installations and heat-conducting systems.

Industry Dynamics:

Fireproof Ceramics Market: Growth Drivers

Increased demand for fireproof ceramics in the iron and steel industry to drive market growth.

High-temperature textiles made of fireproof ceramics are used as insulating linings in metallurgical ovens & furnaces, petrochemical heaters, and ceramic kilns. These ceramic fibers are high-temperature refractory clays that are employed as primary and backup linings in petrochemical critical applications. These have several benefits which are widely valued in end-use industries. Ceramic fiber is a versatile substance that may be used to confine or manage high temperatures, making it a perfect material for a variety of manufacturing enterprises. As a result, the global demand for fireproof ceramics is expected to rise.

Fireproof Ceramics Market: Restraints

Fragile fireproof ceramic products in the electronics industry to resist market growth.

The manufacturing cost of fireproof ceramic electronic components is high, and most of the products are fragile and easily susceptible to damage. This could stifle both volume and revenue growth in the global market. Replacements of fireproof ceramic components can be expensive in the event of damage or breakage.

Global Fireproof Ceramics Market: Opportunities

Development of electronic components under the fireproof ceramic sector.

The usage of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) in popular electronics devices such as smartphones, memory drives, and wearable gadgets is the most significant potential now forming in the worldwide fireproof ceramics market. The medical sector is also driving up demand for fireproof ceramics, thanks to increased sales of hip replacement implants and dental implants, which provides opportunities for growth for the global fireproof ceramics market.

Global Fireproof Ceramics Market: Challenges

High maintenance costs to create a hindrance in fireproof ceramic market growth.

Fireproof ceramic materials have high thermal conductivity and can withstand extreme temperatures. Fireproof ceramics are widely employed in many end-users such as iron & steel, ceramic & steel, and petrochemical because of these qualities. However, burnt clay is a delicate material. It is easily broken during production, and replacement of this material is, therefore, necessary in the event of any damage. As a result, the high cost of maintenance during the manufacturing of ceramics may stifle the growth of the fireproof ceramic industry.

Global Fireproof Ceramics Market: Segmentation

The global fireproof ceramics market is divided into two main categories, first based on product type, and second, based on application.

By product type, the market is segregated into bulk fiber, blankets, modules & logs, papers, & others. In 2021, the blanket product type category accounted for a large portion of the fireproof ceramics market. Blanket ceramic is ideal for settings when flames are present. These are utilized as insulation in power generating and the petrochemical industries because they are stable at high temperatures.

By application, the market is divided into iron & steel, ceramic & glass, petrochemicals, power generations, aluminum industry, cement & lime industry, ceramic & glass industry, heat treatment industry, & others. In 2021, the iron & steel category dominated the fireproof ceramics market. Refractory clay's fireproof ceramics provide refractory-designed solutions and help the iron & steel industries boost productivity. Because these materials are lightweight and flexible, less labor is required during installation. Fireproof refractory clay is mostly used in the construction of kilns and vessels for material processing such as melting and high-temperature chemical reactions. The need for fireproof ceramics is fast increasing since it is meant to safeguard structural steel that supports high-risk or valuable equipment, ensuring the growth of the iron and steel category in the global market.

List of Key Players of Fireproof Ceramics Market:

Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics Ltd.

NGP Industries Limited

Saffil Ltd.

Morgan te3chnocal Ceramics

Rodabell Group

Zircar Ceramics Inc.

JIA Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 6.59 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 8.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 12.31 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics Ltd., NGP Industries Limited, Saffil Ltd., Morgan te3chnocal Ceramics, Rodabell Group, Zircar Ceramics Inc., and JIA Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3303

Recent Developments

In 2019, Purdue University , Indiana , developed a new plastic material by blending two organic materials that can conduct electricity without breaking down up to 428°F, making a breakthrough in the fireproof ceramics product line.

, , developed a new plastic material by blending two organic materials that can conduct electricity without breaking down up to 428°F, making a breakthrough in the fireproof ceramics product line. In 2020, researchers from Donghua University presented a new ceramic aerogel from nanofibers and nanoparticles of SiO2 that can be used for high-end technological products and can be used in space.

Regional Dominance:

North American region to depict significant growth over the forecast period.

Due to the increased consumption of fireproof ceramics in developing nations such as India and China, Asia Pacific dominated the global fireproof ceramics market by more than 32% in 2021. Steel production is expected to increase, propelling the market scenario. China is the world's largest steel-producing country, according to the World Steel Association, accounting for 53.3 percent of global steel output in 2019. In this region, rising steel demand is likely to boost the market for fireproof ceramic. The expansion of the fireproof ceramics market is likely to be aided by rising government efforts supporting infrastructure development.

During the forecast period, because of rising productivity in the petrochemical and power generation industries, the market in the North American region is expected to increase significantly. Furthermore, the region's growing ceramic and glass industry is expected to drive industrial growth in this region over the forecasted period.

Global Fireproof Ceramics Market is segmented as follows:

Fireproof Ceramics Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Bulk Fiber

Blankets

Modules & Logs

Papers

Others

Fireproof Ceramics Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Iron & Steel

Ceramic & Glass

Petrochemicals

Power Generations

Aluminum Industry

Cement & Lime Industry

Ceramic & Glass Industry

Heat Treatment Industry

Others

Fireproof Ceramics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

