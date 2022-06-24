Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football Announces Mobile as Host for Inaugural Training Camp

Players, Coaches Begin Preparations for August 9th Kick Off

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / (OTC PINK:MLFB) Major League Football in a major step toward getting cleatsinthegrass, Major League Football announced Mobile, Alabama as host city for its 2022 training camp set to get underway on July 18th, 2022.

MLFB's initial training camp is expected to draw hundreds of football players from around the country and will be led by MLFB Head Coaches - Terry Shea, Earnest Wilson, Jerry Glanville, and Bill Conley.

"MLFB's core mission is to provide personal and professional growth opportunities for football players, coaches, trainers, and front office personnel," stated MLFB Senior VP of Football Operations Mike McCarthy."Today's announcement of Mobile as MLFB's initial training camp shows our determination to deliver on this."

In keeping with its goal of delivering exciting football within a sustainable business model, all four MLFB teams will conduct training camp in one city.

This strategy allows MLFB to reduce expenses while providing an opportunity to the greatest number of players.

McCarthy explained, "With a centralized training camp, savings are realized on travel costs, camp operations, administrative overhead, and more. Another advantage is that all four head coaches can perform player evaluations simultaneously, resulting in fewer talented players slipping through the cracks."

Founded in 1702, Mobile, Alabama was selected to host MLFB's initial training camp because of its facilities, geographic location, rich football tradition, and the cooperation of local civic officials.

"I cannot express how much the MLFB's executive team appreciates the efforts of the Mobile Sports Authority, the City and County of Mobile, the Ladd-Peebles Stadium Board, Visit Mobile CVB, and the people at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (The Archbishop Oscar Lipscomb Athletic Complex - The Lip) - in helping us to pull together and execute our first training camp," commented MLFB CEO Frank Murtha. "When we were looking for a civic partner to host our inaugural training camp, we were wowed by Mobile's community spirit and can-do attitude."

Murtha continued, "Thanks to this great partnership, we are looking forward to a great training camp experience for all our players, coaches, trainers, and staff."

To accommodate the hundreds of players expected, MLFB's training camp will utilize two facilities with the Arkansas Attack and Virginia Armada conducting practices at one location, while workouts for the Alabama Airborne and Ohio Force will take place at the other.

Players and coaches at both facilities will enjoy turf fields and other amenities designed with player safety and comfort in mind.

MLFB Senior VP of Football Operations Mike McCarthy stated, "One reason we chose Mobile to host MLFB's inaugural training camp was the outstanding football facilities throughout the area. We believe MLFB players and coaches will be thrilled when they arrive at both of these locations."

About MLFB

Major League Football, Inc. (OTC symbol MLFB), headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a publicly traded company operating as a professional football league. Our mission is to provide personal and professional growth opportunities to football players, coaches, trainers, and front office personnel, then, through our original broadcasts, provide those participants exposure to the NFL and other professional leagues so they can advance their careers.

Accredited investors seeking to learn more about MLFB, should visit mlfb.com.

