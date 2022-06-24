Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that it has terminated its Exploration License and Option to Purchase Caldera Prospect ("Agreement"). Discovery Harbour will therefore hold no interest in the Caldera or Fortuity 89 properties, excepting certain mineral claims outside the one mile area of interest around the mineral claims acquired when the Agreement was signed in 2016.

Mark Fields, President & CEO of Discovery Harbour, stated, "The exploration and drill results on the Caldera and Fortuity 89 properties did not warrant the financial obligations which were due under the current agreement, and discussions for mutually agreeable amended terms were unsuccessful. The Company is reviewing exploration opportunities for acquisition."

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

