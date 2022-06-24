Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi to present new data at ISTH 2022

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi will present new data at ISTH 2022, the 30th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, taking place online and in London from 9 to 13 July. ISTH gathers the world's leading experts to present recent advances, exchange science and discuss clinical applications designed to improve patient care within haematology. Six abstracts featuring three medicines have been accepted for presentation, reflecting the relevance of the new data which confirms Sobi's commitment to advancing standards of care in the rare disease community.

"We are excited to share data at this year's ISTH, advancing care and providing innovative treatment approaches for people living with rare haematological diseases," said Anders Ullman, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. "These data exemplify our efforts to increase knowledge and understanding of rare diseases."

Key Sobi data to be presented at ISTH 2022

Haemophilia Alprolix (eftrenonacog alfa) Norwegian Real-World Experience with recombinant factor IX Fc (rFIXFc) in Haemophilia B (HB) Patients Poster presentation Number: PB1175 Session date and time: Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Interim Analysis from B-MORE, a 24-month Prospective, Multicentre, Non-interventional Study on Effectiveness and Usage of Recombinant Factor IX Fc (rFIXFc) in Haemophilia B Poster presentation Number: PB1153 Session date and time: Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Elocta/Eloctate (efmoroctocog alfa) A Post Hoc Analysis of Individuals With Severe Hemophilia A and Inhibitors From the PUPs A-LONG Study Abstract presentation Number: OC 47.4 Sessiontitle: Hemophilia Inhibitors II Session date and time: Monday 11 July 2022 at 2:45 PM - 4:00 PM Presentation time: 3:30 PM - 3:45 PM Joint with Sanofi. Recombinant factor VIII Fc showed better prophylactic effectiveness compared to standard half-life factor VIII in haemophilia A - results from A-SURE, a 24-month prospective, non-interventional study Abstract presentationNumber: OC 27.4 Session title: Hemophilia Prophylaxis Session date and time: Sunday 10 July 2022 at 2:45 PM - 4:00 PM Presentation time: 3:30 PM - 3:45 PM



Norwegian Real-World Experience with recombinant factor VIII Fc (rFVIIIFc) in Haemophilia A (HA) Patients Poster presentation Number: PB1176 Session date and time: Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Chronic immune thrombocytopenia Doptelet (avatrombopag) Platelet Response to Avatrombopag Following Switch from Eltrombopag or Romiplostim in Primary vs. Secondary Immune Thrombocytopenia: A Multicenter Study of U.S. ITP Referral Centers Poster presentation Number: PB1194 Session date and time: Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

All abstracts can be accessed via the official ISTH website. Any late-breaking abstracts will only be available later.

About Alprolix

Alprolix (eftrenonacog alfa) is a recombinant clotting factor therapy developed for haemophilia B using Fc fusion technology to prolong circulation in the body. It is engineered by fusing factor IX to the Fc portion of immunoglobulin G subclass 1, or IgG1 (a protein commonly found in the body), enabling Alprolix to use a naturally occurring pathway to extend the time the therapy remains in the body (half-life). Alprolix is manufactured using a human cell line in an environment free of animal and human additives. Alprolix is approved and marketed by Sobi for the treatment of haemophilia B in the EU, the UK, Iceland, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland. It is also approved in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and other countries where Sanofi has the marketing rights.

About Elocta/Eloctate

Elocta/Eloctate (efmoroctocog alfa) is a recombinant clotting factor therapy developed for haemophilia A using Fc fusion technology to prolong circulation in the body. It is engineered by fusing factor VIII to the Fc portion of immunoglobulin G subclass 1, or IgG1 (a protein commonly found in the body), enabling Elocta to use a naturally occurring pathway to extend the time the therapy remains in the body (half-life). Elocta is manufactured using a human cell line in an environment free of animal and human additives. Elocta is approved and marketed by Sobi for the treatment of haemophilia A in the EU, the UK, Iceland, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland. It is approved and marketed as Eloctate (Antihemophilic Factor [Recombinant], Fc Fusion Protein) by Sanofi in the United States, Canada Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and other countries, where Sanofi has the marketing rights.

About the Sanofi and Sobi collaboration

Sobi and Sanofi collaborate on the development and commercialization of Alprolix and Elocta/Eloctate. The companies also collaborate on the development and commercialization of efanesoctocog alfa, an investigational factor VIII therapy with the potential to provide high sustained factor activity levels with once-weekly dosing for people with hemophilia A. Sobi has final development and commercialization rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe, North Africa, Russia and most Middle Eastern markets). Sanofi has final development and commercialization rights in North America and all other regions in the world excluding the Sobi territory.

About Doptelet

Doptelet (avatrombopag) is an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA) that mimics the biologic effects of TPO in stimulating the development and maturation of megakaryocytes, resulting in increased platelet count. It is approved in the EU and in the US for the treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure, and for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with primary chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Chronic ITP is a rare autoimmune bleeding disorder characterised by low number of platelets. The incidence of primary ITP in adults is 3.3/100?000 adults per year with a prevalence of 9.5 per 100?000 adults.

Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, revenue amounted to SEK 15.5 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

