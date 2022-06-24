DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 24-Jun-2022

Wickes Group Plc

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company was notified on 24 June 2022 of the exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") in the Company under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term Incentive Plan by David Wood on 24 June 2022 as set out below. Sufficient Shares were sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise. The net shares acquired will be retained by David Wood.

Name Status No. of Shares Under Option Exercised Transaction Date Number of Shares Sold Share Price 204,303 98,864 GBP1.69455 David Wood PDMR 24.06.22

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of share options under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.69455 204,303 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) -Aggregated volume GBP1.69455 204,303 GBP346,201.65 -Price e) Date of the transaction 24 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

