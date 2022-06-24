Anzeige
24.06.2022 | 17:46
24.06.2022 | 17:46
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 24-Jun-2022 / 16:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group Plc

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company was notified on 24 June 2022 of the exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") in the Company under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term Incentive Plan by David Wood on 24 June 2022 as set out below. Sufficient Shares were sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise. The net shares acquired will be retained by David Wood. 

Name     Status No. of Shares Under Option Exercised Transaction Date Number of Shares Sold Share Price 
           204,303                        98,864        GBP1.69455 
David Wood  PDMR                    24.06.22

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name              David Wood 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name               Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI               213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial    Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Exercise of share options under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term 
                         Incentive Plan 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)      Price(s)             Volume(s) 
                         GBP1.69455             204,303 
       Aggregated information 
                         Aggregate          Aggregate Aggregate 
                         Price            Volume  Total 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume 
                         GBP1.69455          204,303  GBP346,201.65 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction      24 June 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction      XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  170625 
EQS News ID:  1383723 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383723&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2022 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

