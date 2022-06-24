Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Die wahrscheinlich größte Aktienchance für den Sommer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2022 | 17:52
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, June 24

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022, of 2.75 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 18 August 2022, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 15 July 2022. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 14 July 2022.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

24 June 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.