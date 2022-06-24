Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 17 June and 23 June 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction date Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Acquisition price

(in Euros) Market1

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 17.06.2022 100,000 14.2571 OTC KORIAN FR0010386334 20.06.2022 100,000 14.3932 OTC KORIAN FR0010386334 21.06.2022 100,000 14.6205 OTC KORIAN FR0010386334 22.06.2022 100,000 14.1928 OTC KORIAN FR0010386334 23.06.2022 100,000 14.0280 OTC

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 OTC: Over-The-Counter

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44