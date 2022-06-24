Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 17 June and 23 June 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction date
Daily total volume
Acquisition price
Market1
KORIAN
FR0010386334
17.06.2022
100,000
14.2571
OTC
KORIAN
FR0010386334
20.06.2022
100,000
14.3932
OTC
KORIAN
FR0010386334
21.06.2022
100,000
14.6205
OTC
KORIAN
FR0010386334
22.06.2022
100,000
14.1928
OTC
KORIAN
FR0010386334
23.06.2022
100,000
14.0280
OTC
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 OTC: Over-The-Counter
