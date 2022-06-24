Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Die wahrscheinlich größte Aktienchance für den Sommer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2022 | 18:28
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN Documentary and Radio The Greater Bay to go live in Hong Kong

BEIJING, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the TV documentary channel of China Global Television Network (CGTN) and Radio The Greater Bay at FM 102.8, both China Media Group (CMG) productions, will start broadcasting in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on July 1, with the launch ceremony held in Beijing, China, on Friday.