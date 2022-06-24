

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB17.11 million, or RMB5.24 per share. This compares with RMB31.37 million, or RMB9.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to RMB103.13 million from RMB101.62 million last year.



Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): RMB17.11 Mln. vs. RMB31.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB5.24 vs. RMB9.60 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB103.13 Mln vs. RMB101.62 Mln last year.



