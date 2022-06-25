AM Best would like to extend its congratulations to the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) on its 50th anniversary, which will be celebrated during the upcoming 48th annual AIO Conference and Annual General Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.

The weeklong conference begins on Saturday, 25 June 2022 with the theme of "Insurance and Climate Change: Harnessing the Opportunities for Growth in Africa." The golden jubilee will be celebrated under the theme, "AIO at 50: A call for Africa Insurance Renaissance."

"I would like to offer congratulations on this milestone to the AIO and its entire membership and commend its new strategic initiatives for advocacy, research, training, capacity and reputation building and for nurturing a forum for communication in the insurance industry," said Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, Director of Market Development for Africa at AM Best.

"AM Best is committed to being a truly global rating agency, servicing the needs of the (re)insurance industry throughout the world including the growth economies across the African continent," addedNick Charteris-Black, Managing Director, Market Development EMEA, AM Best. "Through our rating activities, we seek to strengthen the financial solvency, stability, and sustainability of the insurance industry in support of economic growth and the well-being of all stakeholders."

Established in 1972, the AIO is a non-governmental organisation that is recognised by many African governments. For more information about the AIO, please refer to its website. More details on the 48th annual AIO Conference are available at the official event website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

