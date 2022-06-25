

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) announced that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority or SAHPRA granted conditional registration to Chinese COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac. It is administered by intramuscular injection in two doses between 14-28 days apart from the initial dose for individuals 18-59 years of age.



SAHPRA registered CoronaVac with conditions on June 14, 2022. The conditions include that the vaccine is supplied and administered in accordance with South Africa's National Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination plan and applicable guidelines.



SINOVAC stated that its COVID-19 vaccine has been available in more than 60 countries, with a total supply of almost 2.9 billion doses. The CoronaVac(r) was previously authorized for emergency use with conditions by the SAHPRA on July 3, 2021.



Subsequent to the approval, SINOVAC said it is reporting the results of ongoing studies and submitting periodic safety updates. All the evidence suggested that the SINOVAC COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective, the company stated.



The CoronaVac is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus (CZo2 strain) to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. The most common side effects were pain at the injection site, headache, tiredness, muscle pain and nausea, which were usually mild or moderate and cleared within a few days after vaccination, SAHPRA specified.







