Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 26.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.06.2022 | 04:34
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Theme song "We Will Be Better" echoes 25th anniversary of HK's return to motherland

BEIJING, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A music video for the theme song celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR)'s return to the motherland was released by China Media Group on Friday.