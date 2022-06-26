Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 26.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 Ticker-Symbol: GKE 
Frankfurt
24.06.22
08:02 Uhr
0,988 Euro
+0,067
+7,27 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0161,05025.06.
1,0201,07024.06.
PR Newswire
26.06.2022 | 07:10
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Praises Women Football Players through RememberTheName Campaign, Commits to Enhancing Tournament Experience

QINGDAO, China, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the past year, many football fans' attention has been drawn to women's football worldwide. As the proud partner of UEFA Women's EURO 2022, Hisense aims to contribute to the substantial growth and professionalization of women's football, inspire and support female players and fans who are enthusiastic about the sport, and bring more attention from the masses to the accomplishments of female athletes.

By partnering with the tournament and continuous investment in local market, Hisense has established strong relationships with European consumers. Starting with the 10-day countdown to UEFA Women's EURO 2022, Hisense is launching inspiration campaigns to help gain more female football players the recognition they deserve while establishing a more profound emotional connection with European consumers.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.