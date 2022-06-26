Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Ari10 (ARI10) on June 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARI10/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 29, 2022.





Building bridges to the new financial world, Ari10 (ARI10) provides the easiest crypto-fiat gateway for both individual (B2C) and business (B2B) clients, along with services including exchange, payment, cryptoterminal, cryptowidget, and more. Its native token ARI10 will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Ari10 is a project bringing together all cryptocurrency products under one, including exchange service, payment, cryptoterminal, cryptowidget, crypto-fiat gateway, and more. It provides the biggest and fastest-growing crypto exchange service in Poland with more than 100,000 business and individual clients, and has its own payment institution, a company licensed for providing financial services, including money transfers, managing virtual wallets, acquiring and issuing payment instruments.

The cryptoterminal service of Ari10 enables users to open their digital currency exchange and build a business resistant to the crypto market fluctuation. And the cryptowidget of Ari10 can be implemented as an element of any website, allowing users who visit the site to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The site owner will receive a portion of the commission from each transaction.

Ari10 is currently building an app that will cover the needs of both individual (B2C) and business (B2B). With its tax and legal experts, Ari10 will take care of the vital parts of crypto investments so that no one would have to worry. As one of the few who provide such a business-friendly environment, Ari10 enables companies to solve unconventional issues right away.

In addition, Ari10 is also building an educational platform in order to help everyone get the crucial knowledge to dive into the crypto market. Furthermore, with the aim of helping users invest in a safe way, Ari10 has involved in many anti-fraud activities, warning and actively preventing fraud on a daily basis.

With a team of highly qualified specialists that has been delivering value since 2017, Ari10 will continue to create a comprehensive portfolio of crypto services that keeps growing in order to build bridges to the new financial world.

ARI10 token is the utility token of Ari10 project that will be used as one of the payment method within Ari10 platform, a way to lower commissions, a way to lower miner fees, and bonuses for users of the DCA program. Users can also use it to participate in staking or farming, and access to Ari10 Academy (online and offline events), etc. ARI10 new staking not only allows users to receive airdrops from ARI10 crypt-fiat gateway, but also allows users to get allocations in private round sales + for biggest holders with over 777,777 tokens - get a mystery NFT, priority support, welcome pack and more.

Based on BSC network, ARI10 has a maximum supply of 880 million (i.e. 880,000,000) tokens but total supply is lower as long as more than 7 milions tokens has been already burnt. Additionally company will be doing burns every quarter.

It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 29, 2022, investors who are interested in Ari10 investment can easily buy and sell ARI10 on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

