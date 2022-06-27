World News Media: The much-anticipated Summer 2022 issue of World Finance magazine is released today

- Offering its usual in-depth and high-quality journalism on a huge variety of global financial topics

LONDON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The front cover of World Finance magazine features Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, who is leading the Nordic nation towards an historic NATO membership, as the country enters a new phase in its history.

David Worsfold examines how the Covid pandemic, war in Ukraine, spiralling global debt and the looming climate crisis, are exposing a systemic failure to appropriately analyse geo-political risk.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Alex Katsomitros writes on the tough decisions policymakers must make, with inflation rates rising and interest rates remaining stubbornly low.

Laura French explores the metaverse and how it is set to take off in a big way, bringing substantial opportunities for businesses as well as investors - but only if it can be successfully regulated.

Beijing has unveiled plans to cut financial commitments to Africa by a third over the next three years from $60bn to $40bn. John Muchira identifies what the impact of this will be.

There is a profile of Jamie Dimon, who has spent 16 years at the helm of trillion-dollar giant JPMorgan Chase and has consistently shown a knack for spotting risks and opportunities, and by responding boldly.

Additional topics covered in the Summer 2022 edition of World Finance magazine include; economic sanctions, neobanks, sustainability, quantum computing and banking.

Mexico is looking to rebuild the country's pension industry, with Afore XXI Banorte one of the pioneers in this process. The company also feature in the 13th annual World Finance Pension Fund awards 2022.

Also for the 13th year running we proudly reveal the winners of the World Finance Corporate Governance awards 2022. One of the winners profiled is IDFC FIRST Bank, who discuss what it means to be a 'customer-first' bank, developing a powerful vision statement and navigating a challenging economic landscape following the pandemic.

The World Finance Islamic Finance awards 2022 mark 16 years since we first highlighted the good work being done in this area of finance. One of the winners, Jordan Islamic Bank, discusses its digital transformation programme as well as financial inclusion and social responsibility.

The winners are also announced within the World Finance Forex awards 2022.

Notable winner, XM, ask whether today's economy will be able to withstand further tightening within a thought leadership article.

