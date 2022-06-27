Elastacloud appoints Stuart McClean as the Chief Commercial Officer, Phil Gagen as the Head of Major Accounts, and Matt Turnbull as Head of Customer Engagement

Elastacloud Ltd, a cloud consultancy announced the three new appointments in their commercial team, effective immediately.

Stuart McClean is promoted as the company's first Chief Commercial Officer, whose expertise will drive the future of Elastacloud's commercial strategy. Followed by the promotion of Phillip Gagen as the Head of Major Accounts alongside Matt Turnbull as Head of Customer Engagement.

The commercial transformation is a testament to Elastacloud's record-breaking YoY growth with the current financial year projections forecasted to be in excess of 125%. This has been fuelled by new customer acquisitions and continued growth in its existing Major Accounts. To maintain this exceptional growth, Elastacloud has successfully expanded its operations in Brazil, Spain, India, and the UK attracting highly skilled members to the team as well as growing some of its own through the successful Academy program.

Stuart McClean is an IT and communications executive with over 33 years of experience in directorial positions, developing and managing large teams and budgets within rapid success-driven environments. He joined Elastacloud in 2017 as Head of Programme and with his extensive consultancy experience has led the success of developing and deploying programmes in Big Data and Cloud Technologies. The synergy he has created with the needs of customers and the governance of programme delivery, has been instrumental in the success and continued expansion of the business, and will continue with his new appointment as CCO.

Stuart: "It has been an absolute pleasure to be part of this roller coaster ride that has been Elastacloud for the past 5 years. I have taken immense pride in being part of such a talented team delivering such amazing products and service which has allowed us to expand so quickly and under some difficult circumstances the last 2 years. I cannot wait to embark on the next phase of the journey with new commercial team and see just how far we can take this amazing business."

Phillip Gagen, BSc MSc, is a Project Management Specialist, his expertise range from a myriad of methodologies (specifically Agile, Waterfall LEAN) and frameworks (SCRUM, DMAIC, KANBAN, PRINCE2, XP DDSM), holding various positions within the sector for the past 17 years. Phil has extensive experience working within high pressured environments with demanding clients, which he has thoroughly enjoyed. He joined Elastacloud in 2018 and led as PMO, with his new appointment as Head of Major Accounts his experience will be more involved in the commercial aspect of the consultancy and the successful delivery of projects.

Phillip: "I am thrilled for the opportunity that Elastacloud is providing me, it is an exciting time to be working. Having been part of its successes over the past four years, I look forward to the new role, team and building on past success and exceeding aggressive targets within the business."

Matt Turnbull joins Elastacloud as the Head of Customer Engagement, with over 20+ years of technical and commercial experience from IBM and Microsoft, he designed and drove the adoption of solutions across multiple industries. Matt is a seasoned professional whose personable experience with customers has given him extensive Account and Alliance Management expertise. Matt will lead a team leveraging partnerships with Microsoft and engaging with new customers to help them drive value from Data AI solutions.

Matt: "I was attracted to Elastacloud for their reputation as a Microsoft partner with deeply technical people who can deliver innovative solutions quickly. I am excited to be taking up this role to help more organisations make a difference through effective use of data, AI IoT technologies."

About Elastacloud

Elastacloud, is a cloud architecture, data science, IoT specialist. As Microsoft Gold Partners our passion is to deliver true intelligence to businesses data. With expert team leaders in Advanced Analytics, we are paving the way in AI Machine Learning, and are unparalleled in Azure Architecture, Data Modelling, IoT connected devices, R, Python, and Apache Spark.

Learn more about us and careers at Elastacloud.com

