

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for Siluriformes products imported by Carlstadt, New Jersey- based Grand BK Corp.



The products were imported from Korea, a country ineligible to export Siluriformes products to the United States.



The products subject to the public health alert include 2.42-lb. plastic containers containing 'SPICY CATFISH STEW' with 'IMPORTED BY GRAND BK CORP.' on the label.



A recall was not requested as the products are no longer available for purchase.



The frozen, ready to cook Siluriformes stew products were imported on various dates from September 2021 through May 2022.



The product labels are written in the Korean language. The products do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and sold through internet sales across the country.



The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported product. Korea is not eligible to import Siluriformes products into the U.S.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that consumers may still be in possession of the product, and urged them to throw away the affected product or return to the place of purchase.







