- (PLX AI) - Eurazeo has entered into exclusive discussions to invest in Sevetys, a French group of veterinary clinics.
- • Founded in 2017, Sevetys is one of the largest groups of veterinary clinics in France with more than 200 clinics throughout the country
- • The investment in Sevetys would be made by the funds managed by the teams of Eurazeo Mid Cap S.A.
- • The transaction remains subject to the consultation process of the employees' representative bodies and to the approval of the transaction by the French competition authority
- • Financial details would be disclosed following these discussions
