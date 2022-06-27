Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Sommer-Jackpot? Spannendster Launch des Jahres: Reale Chance auf einen Kursvervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Frankfurt
27.06.22
08:03 Uhr
0,016 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.06.2022 | 08:04
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 24

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held on Friday 24thJune 2022 at 2.00pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

ResolutionOrdinary/ SpecialForAgainstWithheld
Votes		Total votes cast
No. of votes%No. of votes%
1. To receive the Annual Financial ReportOrdinary90,181,62999.55410,7140.4517,23490,592,343
2. Report on RemunerationOrdinary83,255,87891.897,348,4658.115,23490,604,343
3. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary83,255,87891.897,348,4658.115,23490,604,343
4. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary83,255,87891.897,348,4658.115,23490,604,343
5. To re-elect Jacques Mahaux as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary83,255,87891.897,348,4658.115,23490,604,343
6. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary83,255,87891.897,348,4658.115,23490,604,343
7. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company
Ordinary70,822,22784.6212,873,97915.386,913,37183,696,206
8. To re-appoint Grant Thornton as auditorOrdinary83,267,87899.49428,3280.516,913,37183,696,206
9. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.Ordinary90,164,01599.53428,3280.4717,23490,592,343
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.Ordinary90,150,56099.51441,7830.4917,23490,592,343
11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.Special90,150,56099.51441,7830.4917,23490,592,343
12. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
Special90,164,01599.53428,3280.4717,23490,592,343
13. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.
Special90,176,015 99.53 428,328 0.47 5,234 90,604,343

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Ben Harber

Secretary

27thJune 2022

CADOGAN PETROLEUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.