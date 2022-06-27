Tectonic Gold Plc - Drill Warrant Extension and Project Update

27 June 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Drill warrant extension AND PROJECT UPDATE

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), is pleased to announce that progress is being made towards remobilising the ground crew to complete the drilling campaign at Specimen Hill. Work has begun to clear tracks in preparation for remobilising heavy equipment at site and to complete diamond coring below the historic high grade mine at Goldsmith's Reef.

Subscribers under the September 2020 fundraising received a warrant on a one-for-one basis whereby each warrant entitled the holder to subscribe for a new Ordinary share at 1.4p per share at any time prior to the expiry of 30 days after the Company publishes the results of its drilling programme (the "Drill Warrants"). These warrants were due to expire 1 July 2022 but to avoid 1.4p warrant holders being prejudiced by project delays, the Company has decided to extend the warrant exercise date to 30 November 2022. It is anticipated this will provide sufficient time to have the drilling completed and assays processed for reporting.

The Company is fully funded to return to the field and complete the final drilling, so there is no immediate need for the £1.17 million in warrant funding.

There are no other changes to the terms of the Warrants.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

