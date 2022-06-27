Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2022 | 08:05
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 26/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-06-27 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.06.2022 -   Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
 31.08.2022                      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
08.06.2022 -   Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T    Annual General    TLN  
 29.06.2022                      Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20.06.2022 -   East West Agro EWA1LOS9      Buyback       VLN  
 27.06.2022                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21.06.2022 -   TextMagic MAGIC          Extraordinary    TLN  
 28.06.2022                      General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L       Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2022 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R  Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R        Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2022 Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes atslega  Annual General    RIG  
          1" KA11R              Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2022 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Dividend record   RIG  
          LJM1R               date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2022 Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2022 Inbank INBB060029A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2022 Inbank INBB055031A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2022 Modera MODE            Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO           Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2022 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Dividend payment   RIG  
          LJM1R               date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.06.2022 -   INDEXO               Public offering   RIG  
 11.07.2022                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Coupon payment date VLN  
          LTGB006023B                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Dividend payment   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2022 INDEXO               Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2022 LHV Group LHVB060030A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2022 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2022 Coop Pank CPAB055031A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2022 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment date RIG  
          SUNB110022FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2022 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment date RIG  
          SUNB110024FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2022 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Dividend payment   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.07.2022 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.07.2022 K2 LT K2LT             Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.07.2022 Airobot Technologies AIR      Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.