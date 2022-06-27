Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 26/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-06-27 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2022 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Annual General TLN 29.06.2022 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2022 - East West Agro EWA1LOS9 Buyback VLN 27.06.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC Extraordinary TLN 28.06.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2022 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2022 Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes atslega Annual General RIG 1" KA11R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2022 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend record RIG LJM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2022 Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2022 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2022 Inbank INBB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2022 Modera MODE Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2022 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend payment RIG LJM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2022 - INDEXO Public offering RIG 11.07.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB006023B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2022 INDEXO Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2022 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2022 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2022 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNB110022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2022 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNB110024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2022 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2022 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2022 Airobot Technologies AIR Annual General TLN Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.