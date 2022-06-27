

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons plc (PZC.L), on Monday, issued a trading update for the year ended 31 May 2022, and said trading in the fourth quarter has continued to be in line with expectations.



Further, the company expects Group revenue for the year of about £590 million, with full year like for like or LFL revenue growth of 3% and Q4 LFL growth of 7%. Growth continues to be driven primarily by improvements in price/mix, with limited impact on volumes. The company's expectations for FY22 adjusted profit before tax remains unchanged.



PZ Cussons noted that it continues to see good revenue momentum on its Must Win Brands, which grew 4% in Q4. This sequential improvement reflects the ongoing benefit of marketing and executional focus, a normalising of the supply challenges for US Beauty, and a significantly lower rate of decline in Carex, as the demand for the Hand Hygiene category in the UK normalises following the COVID pandemic.



Jonathan Myers, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The trading environment continues to be challenging, with high input cost inflation and pressures on household budgets. We have plans in place to mitigate the impact of this, as we continue to deliver great value for consumers, whilst also investing behind more premium innovations.'







