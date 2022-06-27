Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) wants to produce silicon metal to create an integrated supply chain for the PV industry in the United Arab Emirates.Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) unveiled a plan to produce silicon metal at an unspecified location in the United Arab Emirates. "The UAE currently has no domestic silicon metal manufacturing capacity, and EGA is by far the largest importer of this material with an annual demand of around 60 thousand tonnes," the manufacturer said. "Some 70% of the world's silicon metal manufacturing capacity is located in China, with the electricity-intensive industry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...