Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 24
[27.06.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.06.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|108,731,307.69
|8.8027
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.06.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|894,514.61
|88.7415
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.06.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,083,826.38
|97.8041
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.06.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|153,062.00
|USD
|0
|17,212,221.51
|112.4526
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.06.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|102,229.00
|GBP
|0
|11,472,024.41
|112.2189
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.06.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|296,641.00
|EUR
|0
|32,748,440.48
|110.3976
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.06.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|34,159.00
|CHF
|0
|3,594,355.28
|105.2243
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.06.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|65,780,386.46
|8.7509
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de