Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDF LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6829

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 247248

CODE: FEDF LN

ISIN: LU1233598447

ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN

