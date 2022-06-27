Anzeige
Montag, 27.06.2022
WKN: A2QHM2 ISIN: NO0010895568 
27.06.22
09:05 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2022 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Airthings ASA, on First North NOK (328/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Airthings ASA, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from June 28, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      AIRXo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010895568      
Order book ID:    260708         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
