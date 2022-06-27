Braintale, a medtech deciphering white matter, spin off from the Paris Greater Hospitals has presented the results of SOM-ALS sub-study in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) during the European Academy of Neurology (EAN 2022) congress both in Vienna (Austria) and digitally from June 25th to 28th, 2022.

Long underestimated in neurosciences, white matter, which represents 80% of the human brain, plays a key role in its proper functioning, development, and aging, whether normal or pathological. Accordingly, Braintale has been developing, since its inception in 2018, non-invasive, accessible, effective and clinically validated measurement and prediction tools for physicians treating patients suffering from brain diseases.

The Braintale platform includes AI-processed CE-marked digital solutions, deployed across two modules. Brainquant enables white matter quantification and brainScore-coma powers clinical prediction.

ALS is characterized by a progressive and irreversible degeneration of motor neurons that allow the body's movements to be controlled. Patients with ALS gradually experience symptoms such as cramps, muscle contractions, and strain. Over time, within two to five years of initial diagnosis, the whole body is paralyzed, including the respiratory muscles, resulting in inevitable death, affecting 50,000 patients in Europe*. Today, doctors deplore a late and long journey for confirmed diagnosis, occurring on average one year after the first symptoms, thus delaying the time to initiate symptomatic care, largely suboptimal.

Conducted under the supervision of Dr Pierre-François Pradat, neurologist at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, the study originated from SOM-ALS Inserm-sponsored trial (NCT03694132).The poster is entitled Evaluation of a clinically validated MRI analysis web platform for obtaining biomarkers in ALS and has been presented on June 26th, at 12:30 pm CET by Hugo Kermorvant.

The preliminary study offers encouraging perspective in the diagnosis and disease monitoring for ALS patients.

"The presented exploratory study shows the excellent potential of both diagnostics and disease monitoring for ALS patients based on powerful neuroimaging approaches as developed by Braintale" comments Dr Pradat. "The platform can provide proxies of upper motoneuron degeneration in ALS patients, with or without clinical signs and could be implemented in a clinical setting for diagnosis and decision-making or surrogate endpoint in clinical trials

"EAN presented data opens additional perspective for Braintale to change the game in rare neurological conditions such as ALS as a proof-of-concept of the relevance of white matter assessment in the diagnostic and monitoring of patients ", comments Vincent Perlbarg, co-founder and CSO of BrainTale. "The whole team is committed to developing relevant solutions to enable better care for patients suffering from this devastating disease" he adds.

*(Epidemiology of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis: an update of...: Current Opinion in Neurology (lww.com), What is ALS? EUpALS; https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/259867/fr

About Braintale

Braintale is an innovative medtech company deciphering white matter to enable better care in neurology and intensive care with clinically validated prognostic solutions. With noninvasive, sensitive and reliable measurements of white matter microstructure alterations, Braintale offers a digital biomarkers platform to support clinical decision-making. Braintale enables the identification of patients at risk, early diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression and the effectiveness of treatments in neurology, in particular for demyelinating diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on more than 15 years of research and development, Braintale's products are developed to meet the medical needs and expectations of healthcare professionals for the benefit of patients.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has implemented a comprehensive quality management system and is now ISO 13485:2016 certified, with a suite of products available on the European market under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

For more information, please visit www.braintale.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005261/en/

Contacts:

Braintale Julie Rachline, CEO julie.rachline@braintale.eu +33 6 62 42 03 58