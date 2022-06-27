betFIRST introduces BF Games to its audience

The best BF Games titles are now available on betFIRST Casino

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betFIRST - a leading online B+ casino - has added BF Games to its family of game providers, introducing the best of their portfolio to betFIRST players.



betFIRST Casino has made a name for itself for constantly developing its product offering, handpicking the best online casino games from industry-leading providers so there's something for every player. By bringing BF Games slots into the fold, betFIRST continues to expand their diverse library and appeal to a wider audience.

BF Games are an online gaming specialist known for reimagining legacy games with their own brand of slick game design. Highlights from the BF Games catalogue include Magic Queens, Star Fortune and Ancient Secrets, all of which are now playable on betFIRST Casino.

Daphne Bal, Head of Marketing Services at betFIRST, said: "BF Games are a provider we've had our sights on for a while now, so we're delighted to have them on board and offer their games to our players. betFIRST is dedicated to delivering a versatile and dynamic online casino experience, so the addition of this provider helps us in that mission".

For more information contact pr@betfirst.be.