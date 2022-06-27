World News Media: World Finance announces Sustainability awards 2022 winners

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine has recognised a small handful of companies that stand out for their respective efforts within their particular fields of business and are recognised within the World Finance Sustainability awards 2022 .

Now in their fourth year, the World Finance Sustainability Awards celebrate the companies putting green values at the forefront of their business operations.

The importance of sustainability continues to be a major factor for companies all over the globe. We've reached a critical moment and action needs to be taken now to safeguard our future.

Among a number of worthy recipients, Turkish Airlines added 21 new generation aircraft to its fleet, aircraft which offer an average of 15 percent fuel savings compared to their more traditional equivalents. The fuel saving policy is at the heart of the airline's strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Another business making waves with its sustainable ethos is Canadian Pacific Railway. Rail is four times more fuel-efficient than highway transportation and generates up to 75 percent less GHG emissions. The Canadian company has been investing in innovative hydrogen-powered locomotives that use a combination of hydrogen fuel cells and battery technology.

Collectively, the awards extend across 30 different industry segments, covering everything from healthcare to digital currency. But although the winners may work in different fields, they are all united by a commitment to a low-carbon future. Sustainability is more than just a corporate buzzword for these firms.

The companies highlighted have all gone the extra mile to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) values into different branches of the business.

To read more about the full list of winners of the 2022 Sustainability awards pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

